Farm Weekly
Home/News

Local Goat is farm fresh goat cheese made near Gingin

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated September 26 2023 - 8:11pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local Goat, based at Coonabidgee, offers cheese tasting at its shopfront, as well as handmade, local produce such as soaps, sourdough crackers and honey. Co-owner Julie Drummond said happy, healthy goats were the key to creamy, delicious milk. The goats have plenty of places to climb and rest in the sunshine.
Local Goat, based at Coonabidgee, offers cheese tasting at its shopfront, as well as handmade, local produce such as soaps, sourdough crackers and honey. Co-owner Julie Drummond said happy, healthy goats were the key to creamy, delicious milk. The goats have plenty of places to climb and rest in the sunshine.

Just an hour's drive out of Perth, a creamy and delicious labour of love is processed and wrapped into small wheels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.