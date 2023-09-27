An upstanding, young, March-shorn Poll Merino ram from the Ledwith family, Derella Downs and Pyramid Poll studs, Dudinin, will be soon headed to South Australia following its private sale for $20,000 last week.
The Pyramid Poll ram (ET 220220) was purchased by the Roemahkita stud, Cummins, South Australia, with a semen share going to the Callowie stud, Lowan Vale, South Australia.
The sale came about as a result of Paul Cousins, Cousins Merino Services, Burra, South Australia, who classes for both studs seeing the ram when he was at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Merino Ram Sale at Katanning in August.
"When I saw this ram at Katanning I thought it was a good sheep and would fit well into both stud's breeding programs," Mr Cousins said.
"He is a good solid ram, with a good free-growing fleece.
"He has both top wool and carcase attributes.
"He is also a son of Wiringa Park 37, which has a good set of Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBV) - which we look for.
"I think he will be a sheep that will improve both the Roemahkita and Callowie studs.
"He is a real stud improver."
The ram is by Wiringa Park 200037, which was purchased by the Pyramid Poll and Woodyarrup stud, Broomehill, for $40,000, at the 2021 Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Merino Sale at Katanning.
The two-tooth ram has an ASBV of 20.86 yearling clean fleece weight, -1.5 yearling fibre diameter (FD), 6.98 yearling weight, 0.05 yearling fat and 0.44 yearling eye muscle depth to go with index values of 165.21 for MP+ and 168.96 for DP+.
It has wool figures of 18-micron in FD, 2.9 standard deviation, 16.1 coefficient of variation of fibre diameter and 100 per cent comfort factor.
