Farm Weekly
Home/News

$20,000 Pyramid Poll ram on its way to South Australia

By Jodie Rintoul
September 27 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ledwith family, Derella Downs and Pyramid Poll studs, Dudinin, announced last week they have sold this Poll Merino sire from the Pyramid Poll stud for $20,000 to the Roemahkita Poll Merino stud, Cummins, South Australia, with a semen share going to the Callowie stud, Lowan Vale, South Australia. With the ram is Derella Downs and Pyramid Poll stud co-principal Luke Ledwith (left) and Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Mitchell Crosby, who helped negotiate the sale.
The Ledwith family, Derella Downs and Pyramid Poll studs, Dudinin, announced last week they have sold this Poll Merino sire from the Pyramid Poll stud for $20,000 to the Roemahkita Poll Merino stud, Cummins, South Australia, with a semen share going to the Callowie stud, Lowan Vale, South Australia. With the ram is Derella Downs and Pyramid Poll stud co-principal Luke Ledwith (left) and Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Mitchell Crosby, who helped negotiate the sale.

An upstanding, young, March-shorn Poll Merino ram from the Ledwith family, Derella Downs and Pyramid Poll studs, Dudinin, will be soon headed to South Australia following its private sale for $20,000 last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.