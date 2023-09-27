The Ledwith family, Derella Downs and Pyramid Poll studs, Dudinin, announced last week they have sold this Poll Merino sire from the Pyramid Poll stud for $20,000 to the Roemahkita Poll Merino stud, Cummins, South Australia, with a semen share going to the Callowie stud, Lowan Vale, South Australia. With the ram is Derella Downs and Pyramid Poll stud co-principal Luke Ledwith (left) and Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Mitchell Crosby, who helped negotiate the sale.