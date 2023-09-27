Farm Weekly
Kantara White Suffolks sell to $1600 twice

By Kyah Peeti
September 27 2023 - 1:00pm
Two rams sold to a top of $1600 in the Kantara sale, with the first ram in pen eight purchased by JN & C Stone, Borden, and the second ram in pen 38 selling to IC & C Faulkner, Kukerin. With the rams are Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Roy Addis (left), Nutrien Livestock, Dumbleyung agent Scott Jefferis and Kantara stud co-principal Keith Ladyman.
Presenting a quality line-up of rams at their inaugural on-property ram sale at Dumbleyung last week were Kantara White Suffolk stud owners Keith Ladyman and Jill Clarke.

