Edale on-property sale hits $1200 high

By Kane Chatfield
September 27 2023 - 5:00pm
Buyers William (left) and Victoria Easton, FS & JR Easton, Moora, AWN Wool manager Greg Tilbrook and Edale co-stud manager and partner James Gardiner with the $1200 top-priced Poll Merino ram at the annual Edale on-property field day and ram sale at Moora.
The Gardiner family held its annual on-property field day and sale in spring sunshine at Moora last week and prices reached $1200.

