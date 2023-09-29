Farm Weekly
Home/News

Creating a community with coffee

MW
By Mel Williams
September 29 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Schell is the proud owner of Lot 39 cafe in Goomalling. Delicious homemade food is popular at the cafe, as are the wide range of clothing, homewares and accessories such as leather bags and sunglasses. Photos by Bird on the Wall Photography.
Jodie Schell is the proud owner of Lot 39 cafe in Goomalling. Delicious homemade food is popular at the cafe, as are the wide range of clothing, homewares and accessories such as leather bags and sunglasses. Photos by Bird on the Wall Photography.

At her stylish cafe Lot 39, at Goomalling, Jodie Schell was running on all cylinders last month as the Dowerin Machinery Field Days crowds rolled through town, pulling in for a coffee and a snack.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.