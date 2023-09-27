An impressive line-up of speakers has been confirmed for the year's Pastoralists and Graziers Association (PGA) of WA convention.
To be held at Crown Perth on Thursday, October 5, Federal opposition and Liberal Party leader Peter Dutton will provide the keynote address, with his speech expected to cover contentious issues such as the phase-out of live sheep exports by sea, and the broader issue of the Voice referendum to be held on Saturday, October 14.
Former WA governor Malcolm McCusker, who was named Western Australian of the Year in 2010 and has had a lifelong interest in agriculture, producing sheep and grains at his Calingiri property, is also expected to discuss the referendum.
He is the founder of the McCusker Charitable Foundation which supports medical research and a range of charities, including those assisting Aboriginal advancement and health, such as the former David Wirrpanda Foundation which empowered Aboriginal people through education and employment, the Fairbridge Aboriginal Re-Training Program, Earbus Foundation, Kimberley Dental and Lions Outback Vision which diagnose and treat ear, dental and eye infections prevalent among Aboriginal children in remote areas.
WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis will provide the Labor government's view on agriculture, while Police Minister Paul Papalia is expected to discuss the State's Firearms Act reforms, including the intention to create a specific firearms licence for WA primary producers.
With the Institute of Public Affairs (IPA) deputy executive director Daniel Wild's speech at last year's conference on the increasing layers of bureaucracy within government departments in what he labelled as the 'green tape army' receiving much acclaim, IPA's national manager for generation liberty and research fellow Brianna McKee will represent the organisation this year.
Chairman of WA Livestock Exporters Association (WALEA) since 2018, John Cunnington, who has a senior role within Halleen Halleen Australasian Livestock Traders Pty Ltd (a livestock exporter with a predominant focus on cattle to South East Asia and also a director of The Livestock Collective and Australian Livestock Exporters Council (ALEC), will also provide a talk on the future of the live export industry and why he thinks Australia's producers can be confident moving forward.
The convention will be followed by the PGA annual dinner and awards ceremony and will include the presentation of the PGA Rural Achievement Award, received last year by pastoral industry stalwart Locky McTaggart due to his longstanding commitment to the pastoral industry that includes more than four decades as a pastoralist in the Upper Gascoyne.
