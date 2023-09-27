Chairman of WA Livestock Exporters Association (WALEA) since 2018, John Cunnington, who has a senior role within Halleen Halleen Australasian Livestock Traders Pty Ltd (a livestock exporter with a predominant focus on cattle to South East Asia and also a director of The Livestock Collective and Australian Livestock Exporters Council (ALEC), will also provide a talk on the future of the live export industry and why he thinks Australia's producers can be confident moving forward.