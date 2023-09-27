Farm Weekly
Peter Dutton to give PGA Convention's keynote address

By Bree Swift
September 27 2023
Federal Opposition and Liberals Party leader Peter Dutton will give the keynote address at this years Pastoralists and Graziers Association (PGA) of WA convention being held on Thursday, October 5.
An impressive line-up of speakers has been confirmed for the year's Pastoralists and Graziers Association (PGA) of WA convention.

