GrainGrowers commissions report on supply chain

By Bree Swift
Updated September 29 2023 - 9:03am, first published 9:00am
GrainGrowers Limited chair Rhys Turton at his cropping and sheep farm in York, WA.
The result of a deep dive into factors contributing to inefficiencies in Australia's grains freight supply chain were released in a report commissioned by GrainGrowers Limited (GGL) last week, on the same day as the group's annual general meeting.

