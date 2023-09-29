In a significant display of support for Asia Pacific's premier agrifood tech event, AgriFutures evokeAG, Elders has announced it will remain as the event's platinum partner for three more years, through to 2026.
AgriFutures evokeAG is a unique cross-sector international event that brings together thought leaders and change makers in agriculture, food manufacturing, research, innovation, investment, and policy to build connections for a more resilient, productive and profitable agricultural sector and value chain.
The event, which continues to grow year-on-year, will be held in Western Australia for the first time, at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre from February 20-21, 2024.
To celebrate the partnership, Elders and AgriFutures Australia are giving away three "golden" tickets to evokeAG 2024.
Three lucky WA-based Elders customers will have the chance to secure tickets valued at more than $770 to attend evokeAG.
AgriFutures managing director John Harvey said as the excitement starting building for the event, this giveaway was a great opportunity to not only celebrate the partnership with Elders, but also agrifood innovation on the west coast.
"We're excited to be bringing evokeAG to WA in partnership with our platinum partner Elders and the Government of Western Australia," Mr Harvey said.
"This giveaway recognises our longstanding partnership and celebrates the west coast's large, established and vibrant agrifood tech innovation community.
"As we stand at the edge of complex challenges in Australian agriculture, evokeAG 2024 is poised to facilitate robust conversations about pivotal issues that demand innovative solutions - from feeding the world to addressing climate change and finite resource management.
"The partnership between AgriFutures and Elders has stewarded evokeAG. into a global platform showcasing agricultural innovation and technology, and we thank them for their ongoing support.
"Since our inception in 2019, Elders has been by our side, and we've consistently expanded our horizons and pushed boundaries because of its support."
Elders managing director and chief executive officer Mark Allison said evokeAG was unlike anything else in the sector, helping to connect producers with industry leaders and solutions that are working to build smart, productive and profitable enterprises.
"Elders has been in partnership with AgriFutures since the inception of evokeAG to help support and grow the event to become the region's biggest - and most impactful - agrifood tech event," Mr Allison said.
"We are delighted to continue for the next three years.
"Farmers are under more pressure than ever to grow their production levels whilst investing in products and practices that make them more resilient to change and accountable to consumer demands.
"The conversations and information-sharing that take place at events like evoke AG help to foster the future growth of new technologies and practices, while ensuring commercial viability and efficiency, and are critical for the continued success of the agricultural sector."
Now in its fourth year, the theme for evokeAG 2024 is 'Exceptional Edge' exploring the role agrifood tech innovation can play in shaping a sustainable future and unlocking the potential of technology and innovation to address challenges head-on.
To enter the competition, Elders customers can visit participating stores in WA or enter via the evokeAG website evokeag.com/evokeag-x-elders.
Entries opened on Monday this week and will close on Monday, October 23.
The three winners will be selected at random on Tuesday, October 24 and will be notified via phone on Wednesday, October 25.
For more information about evokeAG 2024 and to purchase tickets, head to evokeag.com/2024.
