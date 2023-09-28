Just under a full capacity yarding of 1340 cattle was penned at the Elders Boyanup store cattle sale last week and there was a large crowd in attendance.
Quality varied, as did weights, which determined the competition that was attracted.
Overall, average values over the entire yarding were similar to the previous sale at this venue, with beef heifers actually lifting by two cents per kilogram and Friesian poddies by about $25 per head.
Beef steers topped at $1283 and 348c/kg and beef heifers reached $1073 and 280c/kg.
Beef cross steers lifted in top price when selling to $1463 but easing to 238c/kg top, indicating heavier steers.
Friesian steers showed a similar pattern to reach $1386, a lift of $90 for the top pen but lowered by 30c/kg.
Appraisal beef and dairy steers sold to $710 and $720 respectively, while older poddie types topped at $525.
The mixed offering of cows and calves topped at $1550 for the better end, while the older end of the first-cross heifers sold to $800 and the one line of mated cows made $1100.
Lotfeeders were competitive on suitable weight cattle, with the second pen offered - 11 Angus steers weighing 326kg from MA Sherwood - topping at 348c/kg when bought for KD & J Van Viersen, Wokalup, costing $1143.
The Van Viersens added 12 SimAngus steers weighing 338kg from Sydney Wheatley & Son, spending $1163 followed by 11 sold by Red Springs Enterprises at $1077.
John Gallop assisted the result when buying pens for his lotfeeder client, starting with the first pen sold from MA Sherwood weighing 380kg, costing $1264 at 332c/kg.
Grey steers from DJ & L Klein, Capel, joined them when the 400kg cattle sold for $1176 at 294c/kg.
Buying through Auctions-Plus, Kalgrains, Wannamal, took two pens of Klein steers paying $990 and $889 to 262c/kg.
Hayes Farms, took top price with a pen of 10 Charolais steers weighing 509kg bought by Harvey Beef for $1263 at 252c/kg.
Another 11 of these went the same way for $1103 when the 430kg steers sold at 256c/kg.
Another notable sale was the four Angus steers from MA Sherwood selling for $1281 and 284c/kg going to SP Hunt.
John Gallop added the first two pens from Alec C & CJ McNab, Scott River, paying $1166 and $1000 to 290c/kg.
It was well into the beef heifers before the top price of $1073 was achieved, paid by Willowbank, Benger, for four Charolais heifers averaging 397kg at 270c/kg from AM Piscioneri, Donnybrook.
Hayes Farms sold the only other lines to make more than $1000 when Willowbank bid to $1001 and 238c/kg for 11 followed by Greg Jones going to $1041 and 265c/kg for another 11 heifers.
A good selection of heavy beef cross steers sold to keen interest with the first line of six offered from DA & MJ Lindsay taking top price of $1463 when selling to Brad McDonnell, Elders Manjimup, at 232c/kg.
Elders Capel representative Rob Gibbings, paid $1282 for two steers weighing 572kg from M Tosana, Mullalyup, while Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent Richard Pollock, outlaid $1260 at 210c/kg for seven weighing 600kg.
Nutrien, Capel/Boyanup agent Chris Waddingham bought the one pen but bid the top liveweight price of 238c/kg for six steers from Eastside Park, Nannup, to outlay $900.
A good run of heavy Friesian steers sold well to top at $1386, paid by Melrose Enterprises, Donnybrook, for five steers weighing 636kg sold by Parkview Thoroughbreds.
A second pen was added at $1269 to the Melrose account.
Melrose secured two pens of Dudinalup steers, paying $1336 at 218c/kg for seven weighing 612kg, along with another seven averaging 582kg costing $1304 and 224c/kg.
Crendon Irrigation bought steers to a top of $1200, paid for a single steer weighing 625kg from NJ Bell.
Possibly achieving the best results on the day were the beef cross young steers mainly mature poddie size selling appraisal.
Topping this run was the first pen sold from J & C & R Drennan, Waterloo, when the seven steers sold to Elders Boyanup representative Alex Roberts at $710.
Mr Pollock, who had secured several pens of cattle to this point, upped the tempo, taking the next four Drennen pens to a top of $700.
John Fry also bid to $700 for two steers from Chara, buying for the Brunswick Anglican Church.
Kitchen Farms received the top appraisal dairy steers price of $720 paid by Runco Trading, which also had paid $700 for the previous pen of Kitchen steers.
Three vendors all saw their steers make $650 with Craig Martin, Elders Harvey/Brunswick, buying 10 from Taylor Agricultural and four from Chara, while Elders, Nannup/Busselton agent Terry Tarbotton took seven sold by Katandra Farming.
The dairy poddies varied in quality and presentation to see a wide spread of prices.
The top calves from Chara topped at $525 and went to Elders trainee Alex Tunstill.
Calves from PM & TL Duggan, Cowaramup, attracted competition - with the top four going to Mr Roberts at $510.
John Fry, Brunswick, bought 12 of the Duggan calves for $500.
First-cross unmated heifers topped at $800 when Mr Roberts bought the two quality females from West & Haggerty, Capel.
Mr Pollock paid the next highest price of $650 for 13 Montbeliarde cross from West & Haggerty.
A line of three Murray Grey cows and calves sold by SR Western, went to a Manjimup buyer for the top of $1550.
The one line of mated cows, four Angus from Down South Smash Repairs sold to Mr Roberts at $1100.
