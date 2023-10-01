Farm Weekly
Cranmore sale pushes prices to $4800 twice

By Kane Chatfield
Updated October 2 2023 - 8:33am, first published October 1 2023 - 12:00pm
Nutrien Livestock auctioneer and Wongan Hills agent Grant Lupton (left), buyer Brendan Vanbeek, Koolena Farm, Gillingarra and Cranmore stud co-principal Kristin Lefroy, Walebing, with one of the two $4800 equal top-priced Poll Merino rams both purchased by Koolena Farm at the annual Cranmore on-property ram sale last week.
Cranmore's loyal following was on-hand to support the stud's 73rd annual on-property ram sale at Walebing.

