Winston 16th, a 566kg Limousin steer donated by Barry and Cathie Burgess, Willendaise Limousins, sold to Harvest Road (Harvey Beef) for the new record price of $16,600 with all proceeds donated to the Black Dog Ride at the 2023 Perth Royal Show trade cattle sale on Monday. With the charity steer were Black Dog Ride WA co-ordinator Steve Ingram (left), Black Dog Ride general manager Lawson Dixon, Elders representatives Deane Allen, Michael Longford, Pearce Watling, Emma Dougall, Jacques Martinson, Graeme Curry, Alex Tunstill and Brendan Millar, Harvest Road representatives Tim Wood, Mark Wiedermann, Jenny Seaton, Wayne Shaw and Damian Barsby and Judy and Peter Milton, Dardanup, who prepared the steer and handler Ella Clarke, Harvey.