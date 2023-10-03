Farm Weekly
Mianelup Poll Merino values reach $3400 at Gnowangerup

By Kyah Peeti
October 3 2023 - 3:00pm
Holding the $3400 top-priced ram purchased by Lachlan Lewis, Pallinup River Stud Farm, Gnowangerup, was Elders Gnowangerup agent James Culleton (left), with Josh Leppens holding daughter Billie, Mianelup stud and Mianelup stud principal Elliot Richardson (right) holding daughter Celeste.
IT was stylish white wool, quality genetics and great conformation that attracted buyers to support the Richardson family's Mianelup Poll Merino on-property ram sale last week at Gnowangerup.

