Hedingham White Suffolk starts with $4100 high at Wickepin

By Linda Sharman
October 3 2023 - 10:00pm
Elders stud stock manager Tim Spicer (left), with Hedingham White Suffolk representatives Jayk Jones and young Archie Jones, 8 months, Warren Thompson, Lillie Jones, 5, and Emma Bentley with the ram bought by the Sutherland family, Sandown White Suffolk stud, Perenjori, for the $4100 top price at last weeks Hedingham White Suffolk on-property ram sale at Wickepin.
THE Thompson family's Hedingham White Suffolk on-property ram sale got off to a flying start at Wickepin last week, as bids reached their peak of $4100 on the first pen.

