For a second consecutive year, it was an upstanding young Poll Merino ram that was sashed the supreme exhibit in the Merino judging ring at the Perth Royal Show.
The classy Poll Merino ram from the Edward family's Belmont Park stud clinched the win under fierce competition from 96 other Merino and Poll Merino sheep exhibited by 15 studs.
Like in the AFL preliminary final between Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney, the Belmont Park ram claimed the win by the narrowest of margins, ensuring the Belmont Park name again appeared on the show's supreme trophy.
Before the ram earned the supreme ribbon, it had to overcome four other worthy exhibits in the supreme line-up - a full wool Merino ram from the Rockdale Valley stud, Muntadgin, full wool Poll Merino ram from the Auburn Valley stud, Williams, a full wool Merino ewe from the Tilba Tilba stud, Williams and a full wool Poll Merino ewe from its own Belmont Park team.
August shorn (Full Wools)
Autumn Shorn
Unhoused/Unrugged
While these four other exhibits put up a fight like Greater Western Sydney on Friday night, in the end the judges couldn't go past the young Belmont Park ram for its combined wool and carcase traits.
When the ram received the supreme ribbon, it marked the second time an autumn shorn ram had won the top award at the show and the first time in 10 years Belmont Park principals Malcolm and Raymond Edward had collected a supreme title at the Perth Royal Show.
After the ram was announced the supreme exhibit, fine wool judge Jarrod King, Warralea stud, Gairdner, said it was a very tough decision to split the five sheep lined up for the supreme ribbon and should be if they (the judges) had done their jobs right earlier.
"It was a very close decision but in the end we couldn't go past the presence and outlook of the Belmont Park ram," Mr King said.
"He is a beautiful robust ram with a very soft-handling, medium wool and a very pure, soft muzzle.
"He is also a very correct sheep with a nice deep body.
"He is a real dual-purpose type and has a great outlook."
The Poll ram started on its winning ways when it won its initial class for autumn shorn medium wool Poll Merino rams under 1.5 years ahead of 11 other rams, which was the biggest class on the day.
When it won this class, medium wool judge Tom Lilburne, Poll Boonoke stud, Conargo, New South Wales, said it had a beautiful structure as well as great shape and good bone.
"He also has a beautiful long-stapled soft wool and is very pure throughout," Mr Lilburne said.
"To have that type of wool on a young ram of that size is quite exceptional.
"I think he has a big future ahead of him.
"He is that real dual-purpose type that is going to breed sheep that are going to cut a lot of wool and also breed big wether lambs."
After its win in the opening class, the ram went on to be sashed the champion autumn shorn Poll Merino ram under 1.5 years, grand champion autumn shorn ram and junior champion ram.
When it received the grand champion ribbon, strong wool judge Angus Halliday, Callowie stud, Bordertown, South Australia, said the ram had great wool and a great body.
"He has an excellent shape, good purity and great wool coverage," Mr Halliday said.
"He is an outstanding example of the breed."
The two-tooth ram is sired by East Bungaree Louis, a ram purchased by the Belmont Park stud from East Bungaree a few years ago.
In the ring the ram carried wool figures of 18.5 micron, 3.0 SD, 16.2 CV and 99.9 per cent comfort factor (CF).
Along with the supreme award, the other highly-chased award in the Merino ring at the show is the ribbon for the winning group of three rams under 1.5 years and the $3000 cash prize from class sponsor Elders.
This year it was the Jones family's Belka Valley stud, Bruce Rock, which won the class with a group of three Poll Merino sires, ahead of four other teams.
The win marked the first time the stud had claimed the award.
Mr Lilburne said it was a great line-up of groups in the class but they went for the Belka Valley team as it was the most even group of three.
"All three rams are very well grown, have good bodies and beautiful wools," he said.
"They are a very even team across the board when it comes to their bodies and wool type.
"They are a credit to the Jones family."
Two of the rams were by East Mundalla 58 (Slipper), which Belka Valley purchased in 2020 for $33,000 at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Merino Ram Sale and the other was by a Mianelup sire the stud had purchased.
They had micron figures of 22.3, 20.0 and 20.1 to go with comfort factors of 98.5pc, 99.8pc and 99.9pc.
Second in the class went to a team of Poll Merinos from the Merna stud, Quairading, while the Eastville Park stud, Wickepin, placed third with a team of Polls.
The Belmont Park supreme exhibit, as previously mentioned, took top ram honours in the autumn shorn section when it was the grand champion autumn shorn ram and junior champion ram.
Hot on its tail in this section was a young Poll Merino ram from the Johnston family's Merna stud, when it was sashed the reserve grand champion autumn shorn ram.
When it received its reserve grand champion ribbon, Mr Halliday said it stood up really well, had a beautiful skin and wool and was well-covered.
The classy Poll Merino ram started on its winning ways when it won the unhoused/unrugged class for rams under 1.5 years in front of nine other rams.
From there it was sashed grand champion unhoused/unrugged ram and at this point Mr King was full of praise and said the ram had a great outlook, good bone and good spring of rib.
"He also has a beautiful, soft-handling wool," Mr King said.
"He is a top young sire and it will be interesting to see him when he grows out."
The ram was also sashed the reserve champion autumn shorn Poll Merino ram under 1.5 years.
The two-tooth ram is by a Merna sire and had wool figures of 19.3 micron, 3.0 SD, 15.5 CV and 99.9pc CF.
Merna's success didn't stop with its unhoused/unrugged ram - it also exhibited the champion autumn shorn Poll Merino ram over 1.5 years.
Mr King said the fine wool ram from Merna had a beautiful, white, bright wool and an extremely good topline.
"He also stands up very correctly," he said.
The ram which was based on pure Merna breeding, had wool figures of 17.8 micron, 3.0 SD, 16.9 CV and 99.9pc CF.
Also pushing the Belmont Park ram and Merna rams for the grand champion autumn shorn ribbon was the champion autumn shorn Merino ram under 1.5 years, exhibited by the Mullan family's Eastville Park stud.
Before it was named the champion autumn shorn Merino ram under 1.5 years ribbon, the Eastville Park ram won its class for autumn shorn strong wool Merino rams under 1.5 years.
When it was announced the champion, Mr Halliday said there were four cracking rams in the line-up but they decided on the Eastville Park ram as their champion as it was just that little bit more complete.
"He has a big barrel and a really long-stapled, rich, strong wool," Mr Halliday said.
"He is an impressive young ram."
The two-tooth ET-bred ram is by Collinsville Imperial 521.
It had wool figures of 20.7 micron, 2.8 SD, 13.5 CV and 99.8pc CF.
Standing in reserve to the Eastville Park ram and taking home the reserve champion autumn shorn Merino ram under 1.5 years ribbon was a ram from the Mullan's Quailerup West stud.
Mr Halliday said the Quailerup West ram stood up really well.
"He has good depth and length of body as well as quality, well-nourished, stylish, medium wool," he said.
The two-tooth Quailerup West ram, which is by Quailerup West Tom, was in the championship line-up after winning its class for autumn shorn medium wool rams under 1.5 years.
It had wool figures of 19.4 micron, 3.0 SD, 15.5 CV and 99.9pc CF.
The Mullan family went home with a third champion ribbon from this section when a Poll Merino ram from its Eastville Park stable was sashed the reserve champion unhoused/unrugged ram.
Mr King said this ram was a very productive type and carried a quality long-stapled wool.
It had wool figures of 19.2 micron, 3.5 SD, 18.2 CV and 99.5pc CF.
In the autumn shorn ewe classes, it was the Edward family's Belmont Park stud which again came out on top when a classy ewe from the stud was sashed the grand champion autumn shorn ewe.
When the Belmont Park ewe had the purple grand champion ribbon placed across its back, Mr King said it was a very correct ewe with a nice deep body and a very sweet, lustrous wool.
The well-grown ewe earned the right to compete for the grand champion ribbon after being sashed the champion autumn shorn Poll Merino ewe under 1.5 years.
At this point Mr Halliday said it had a great structure and a beautiful fleece all over.
"She is the complete ewe with an excellent wool and a great fleece," he said.
The ewe started on its winning ways after finishing in first place in the class for autumn shorn strong wool Poll Merino ewes under 1.5 years.
The two-tooth ewe is no stranger to broad ribbons as it was sashed the grand champion March shorn Poll Merino ewe at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Merino Ram Sale at Katanning in August.
The ewe carries Belmont Park Thai bloodlines and had wool figures of 21.9 micron, 3.0 SD, 13.7 CV and 99.7pc CF.
Standing in reserve to the Belmont Park ewe and receiving the reserve grand champion autumn shorn ewe ribbon was a Poll Merino ewe from the WA College of Agriculture - Harvey's Mornington stud.
Mr Halliday said the Mornington ewe carried a very good fine wool fleece which showed plenty of bulk, while Mr King said it had a beautiful, long-stapled, free-growing bright white wool from head to toe.
Prior to being sashed the reserve grand champion, the ewe was also sashed the reserve champion autumn shorn Poll Merino ewe under 1.5 years.
It earned the right to be in the championship race after it won its initial class for autumn shorn fine wool Poll Merino ewes under 1.5 years.
The two-tooth ewe was based on Tilba Tilba bloodlines and had wool figures of 17.4 micron, 3.5 SD, 20.1 CV and 100pc CF.
In the unhoused/unrugged ewe classes, it was the Jones family's Belka Valley stud which cleaned up when it exhibited both grand champion and reserve grand champion unhoused/unrugged ewes.
Collecting the grand champion ribbon for the stud was a big, upstanding two-tooth ewe with great length and depth of body.
Mr Halliday said it had great scale and volume and was structurally very good.
"She also has a rich, white, silky wool that is very impressive," he said.
Along with being sashed the grand champion unhoused/unrugged ewe, the ewe also received the junior champion ribbon.
At this point Mr Lilburne said the ewe had an amazing wool, was extremely well-covered with a great skin in addition to plenty of size and scale.
The two-tooth ewe started on its winning path when it won its class for fine/medium wool unhoused/unrugged ewes under 1.5 years ahead of six other ewes and was sashed the champion unhoused/unrugged fine/medium wool ewe under 1.5 years.
The ewe carries Angenup bloodlines and had wool figures of 16.6 micron, 2.9 SD, 17.5 CV and 99.9pc CF.
Receiving the reserve grand champion unhoused/unrugged ewe ribbon for Belka Valley was a two-tooth ewe which carried Claypans bloodlines.
Mr Halliday said this ewe was going to cut a power of wool but just didn't have the scale of the stud's grand champion.
"She has a great skin and a very good wool all over," he said.
This ewe won the class for strong wool unhoused/unrugged ewes under 1.5 years ahead of six other ewes and was sashed the champion unhoused/unrugged strong wool ewe under 1.5 years.
It had wool figures of 19.0 micron, 3.4 SD, 17.9 CV and 99.9pc CF.
Belka Valley also exhibited the winning group of three unhoused/unrugged ewes and when its group collected the blue ribbon, Mr Lilburne said the group was very even and all three ewes carried very good, long-stapled, free-growing white wools.
Top honours were shared in the August shorn Poll Merino judging with the Rintoul family's Auburn Valley stud, Williams, exhibiting the grand champion Poll Merino ram and the Belmont Park stud exhibiting the grand champion Poll Merino ewe.
Winning the grand champion Poll Merino ram ribbon from the Auburn Valley stud was an impressive fine wool sire.
When the ram was announced the grand champion, it marked the first time the Auburn Valley stud had won a grand champion ribbon at a show in WA.
Mr King said the judges decided to go with the Auburn Valley fine wool ram as their grand champion as it was the whole package.
"He carries a beautiful fine wool and looks to be an extremely heavy cutter for his wool type," Mr King said.
"He has an extremely long-stapled, white, bright wool and there is plenty of it as he is well-covered from head to toe."
The ram earned the right to stand in the grand champion line after winning its class for fine wool Poll Merino rams over 1.5 years and being sashed the champion fine wool Poll Merino ram.
The ram, which carries Pooginook and Banavie bloodlines in its pedigree, had wool figures of 19.9 micron, 3.1 SD, 15.6 CV and 99.9pc CF.
Standing in reserve to the Auburn Valley sire and being sashed the reserve grand champion Poll Merino ram was an upstanding strong wool ram from the Mullan family's Eastville Park stud.
Mr Halliday said it was a really good ram with a beautiful gutsy wool, good depth of side and a good square barrel.
Prior to being sashed the reserve grand champion, the Eastville Park ram won its class for strong wool Poll Merino rams over 1.5 years and was sashed the champion August shorn strong wool Poll Merino ram.
The ET-bred ram, which is by Collinsville Imperial 4441, had wool figures of 18.5 micron, 3.0 SD, 16.2 CV and 99.9pc CF.
The other ram in the grand champion line-up was the champion medium wool ram from the Auburn Valley stud, Williams.
Taking home the grand champion Poll Merino ewe ribbon for the Belmont Park stud was a big upstanding, medium wool ewe.
When the grand champion purple ribbon was draped across its back, Mr King said it had a big, plain, carcase and beautiful lustre in its wool.
"She displays plenty of production potential," he said.
The Belmont Park ewe's journey to the top started when it won its class for medium wool Poll Merino ewes over 1.5 years and was sashed the champion August shorn medium wool Poll Merino ewe ahead of three other ewes.
At this stage Mr Lilburne said it had a beautiful shape and was well-covered in soft-handling wool.
"To have her shape and size and wool quality is pretty extraordinary," he said.
The six-tooth ewe is by Poll Boonoke Redoutes and it had wool figures of 17.9 micron, 2.7 SD, 15.1 CV and 99.9pc CF.
Claiming the reserve grand champion Poll Merino ewe ribbon was a superfine wool ewe from the Rintoul family's Tilba Tilba stud, Williams.
Prior to being sashed the reserve grand champion, the ewe placed first in its class for superfine wool Poll Merino ewes over 1.5 years and in turn was sashed champion August shorn superfine wool Poll Merino ewe.
Mr King said the Tilba Tilba ewe was good on its feet and had a very bright wool, which tested exceptionally well.
The four-tooth ewe, had wool figures of 18.1 micron, 3.0 SD, 16.6 CV and 100pc CF.
Also in the running for the grand champion August shorn Poll Merino ewe ribbon was the champion August shorn fine wool Poll Merino ewe exhibited by Tilba Tilba and the champion August shorn strong wool Poll Merino ewe from the Belmont Park stud.
The Maher family's Rockdale Valley stud, Muntadgin and Rintoul family's Tilba Tilba stud, Williams, claimed the grand champion ribbons in the August shorn Merino section.
The Rockdale Valley stud claimed the grand champion August shorn Merino ram ribbon with a medium wool sire, which was purchased last year as a two-tooth from the Quailerup West stud for $10,000.
Mr King said the Rockdale Valley exhibit was the complete animal.
"He stands up very well, has a good carcase and will cut a power of wool," Mr King said.
The Rockdale Valley ram was in the grand champion line-up after winning its class for August shorn medium wool Merino rams over 1.5 years and being sashed the champion August shorn medium wool Merino ram.
At this point Mr Lilburne said it had a beautiful, white, soft wool that had great crimp definition and beautiful nourishment.
The six-tooth, ET-bred ram is by Quailerup West Tommy, which was the grand champion Merino ram at the 2021 Perth Royal Show and out of a Tara Park blood ewe.
It carried wool figures of 20.7 micron, 3.1 SD, 15.0 CV and 99.7pc CF.
The ram is no stranger to broad ribbons as it was sashed the reserve grand champion August shorn Merino ram at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Merino Ram Sale this year.
The reserve grand champion August shorn Merino ram was exhibited by the Tilba Tilba stud.
Mr King said it had an unbelievable wool.
"It is a very white and bright stylish fine wool and very long-stapled," he said.
"Its wool quality is exceptional and it carries the style in its wool right to the floor."
The ram started on its winning way by placing first in its class for August shorn fine wool Merino rams over 1.5 years and being sashed the champion August shorn fine wool Merino ram.
The four-tooth ram is from the stud's Dubbo Merryville family and had wool figures of 19.5 micron, 2.7 SD, 13.8 CV and 100pc CF.
Also in the grand champion ram line-up were the champion August shorn superfine wool Merino ram from Tilba Tilba and the champion August shorn strong wool Merino ram exhibited by the Eungai stud, Miling.
In the ewe classes it was the Tilba Tilba stud which dominated exhibiting both the grand champion August shorn Merino ewe and reserve grand champion August shorn Merino ewe.
Collecting the grand champion ribbon for the stud was a medium wool ewe.
Mr Lilburne said the Tilba Tilba ewe had a beautiful shape and was well-covered in a bright, white wool.
"She has a deep barrel and good bone plus a long-stapled, heavy-cutting wool," he said.
The ewe was in the grand champion line-up after winning its class for August shorn Merino ewes over 1.5 years and being sashed the champion August shorn medium wool Merino ewe.
The four-tooth ewe was by Merryville Giant and had wool figures of 20.1 micron, 3.2 SD, 15.9 CV and 99.8pc CF.
The ewe was no stranger to receiving broad ribbons as it was sashed the reserve grand champion August shorn Merino ewe at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Merino Ram Sale this year.
When it came to the reserve grand champion August shorn Merino ewe from the Tilba Tilba stud, Mr Lilburne said it was a long-bodied ewe with good coverage.
"It has a beautiful, white, bright, soft wool with good handle and a really good topline," Mr Lilburne said.
The four-tooth ewe, which was also based on Merryville Giant bloodlines, had wool figures of 18.0 micron, 2.7 SD, 15.0 CV and 99.9pc CF.
Prior to being sashed the reserve grand champion, the ewe won its initial class for August shorn, fine wool Merino ewes over 1.5 years and was sashed the champion August shorn fine wool Merino ewe.
The Rintoul family also had the other two ewes in the grand champion line-up - the champion August shorn superfine wool Merino ewe from its Tilba Tilba stud and the champion August shorn strong wool Merino ewe from its Dongiemon stud.
Success in the wool classes didn't finish here for the Tilba Tilba and Rockdale Valley studs.
The Tilba Tilba stud won the class for three ewes (August or Autumn shorn).
Mr King said the winning Tilba Tilba group of three August shorn ewes all had similar bodies and were very even in their wool type.
The Rockdale Valley stud won the ram and ewe class with an August shorn Merino pair.
Mr Halliday said the Rockdale Valley pair both had good stylish wools on beautiful carcases.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.