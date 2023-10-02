Building on its success, the Canternatting Poll Dorset stud held its most successful ram sale to date, in Southern Brook last week.
Its seventh annual onfarm sale and their 49th year marked selling rams, saw figures lift across the board and put smiles the faces of everyone who attended.
The Lawrence family did not disappoint with its offering of quality sires and was rewarded for its commitment to breeding quality Poll Dorsets for almost half a century.
This year's top price of $1700 was the highest the stud has ever reached in their history and was a very healthy $200 up from the previous sale, with the average price of $1009 - a rise of over $50 from last year's results.
Achieving a full clearance in a year where market values and seasonal conditions have created concern and uncertainty, highlighted the value of the genetics offered.
The combined total of 10 registered buyers included those who registered for the third annual Bailup Downs Afrino stud sale, held in conjunction with the Canternatting stud by invitation, and eight buyers were able to secure their Poll Dorset requirements.
Elders livestock manager Muchea and auctioneer, Graeme Curry, said the result was very pleasing and definitely well-deserved.
"The quality of the Poll Dorset rams here today was excellent," Mr Curry said.
"It was a small catalogue of rams offering exceptional length and evenness from pen one right through to pen 40.
"It is a really pleasing result for long-term breeders.
"There was strong underlying consistent support from local buyers banking on proven long-term genetics."
He said the results were testament to the investment the Lawrence family had put into its stud breeding and its commitment to breeding high quality Poll Dorset sires.
The majority of the buyers were regular and return buyers, who have been purchasing the Canternatting bloodline for a long time and are satisfied with the results they are receiving.
This year's $1700 top-priced ram was lot five - a big, long sire weighing in at an impressive 104 kilograms, with scanning figures of 45 millimetre eye muscle depth (EMD) and 4.5mm fat.
The ram came under solid competition from several buyers to eventually be secured by long-term Canternatting client, Scott McPherson, PR & LR McPherson & Son, Jennacubbine.
He said he liked the ram both visually and because of its sound figures.
"It was an all round good ram," Mr McPherson said.
"It had low fat, awesome eye muscle and was a good weight."
Mr McPherson went on to purchase five rams for an average of $1450 and this included the $1500 second top-priced ram of the day.
The second top-priced ram, was also a solid ram, weighing in at 107.5kg, with 44mm EMD and 4.8mm fat.
Mr McPherson said he had been buying from the Lawrences for more than a decade and was happy with the results he was achieving with the progeny he bred.
"We have been with the Lawrence' ever since we got into breeding prime lambs," Mr McPherson said.
"I like the really good eye muscle of the rams.
"We use them over
Merino first cross."
There were two equal volume buyers, each taking 10 sires home.
Both buyers were unable to attend the sale so Elders territory sales manager, Northam, Lynton Saunders purchased on their behalf.
The first buyer was RL Carter, Cunderdin, who averaged $925 a head.
Mr Saunders said the buyer liked the length and stretch of the rams, with plenty of soundness in the legs.
"They purchased here for the first time last year," Mr Saunders said.
"They unfortunately missed the sale and so purchased privately.
"They were impressed with the progeny on the ground from last year's rams."
The other volume buyer on the day was also a repeat client, Daniel Bailey, Nukering Pastoral Co, Beverley.
Mr Bailey averaged $890 for his 10 sires.
He has been buying the Canternatting rams for about six years and likes their proven performance in his commercial crossbred operation.
Mr Saunders, purchased another ram on behalf of local Grass Valley clients, T&L O'Driscoll & Sons.
"They wanted a nice, big, long sire and number 10 fits the bill," Mr Saunders said.
The big 120kg ram, had 47mm EMD and 4.7mm fat and was knocked down for $1400.
