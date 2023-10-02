Farm Weekly
Boorabbin sells to $1250 at Wannamal

By Mel Williams
October 2 2023 - 6:00pm
With the $1250 top priced Boorabbin ram were Greg Tilbrook (left), AWN wool and livestock state manager, buyer representative and sheep classer Bruno Luciani, Boorabbin stud principal Iain Nicholson and Rob Climas, AWN.
A loyal band of repeat buyers and one new face secured half of the 30 ram-offering put up by Boorabbin Merino at the stud's on-property sale in Wannamal that produced a top price of $1250 and an average price of $580.

