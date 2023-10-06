Farm Weekly
Please delay roll-out of eIDs says PGA

By Brooke Littlewood
October 7 2023 - 10:00am
Pastoralists and Graziers' Association livestock committee chairman Chris Patmore has pleaded with the State government to delay the introduction of mandatory eIDs.
The State government has been urged to delay the rollout of mandatory electronic identification (eID) tags, with many sheep now being sold for less than the value of a $2 tag.

