Two famous Western Australian farming families have won the Governor's Cup at this year's Perth Royal Show.
The prestigious award was received by the Squiers family, Shirlee Downs and Dongadilling Poll Dorset, White Suffolk and Prime SAMM studs, Quairading, and the Blight family, Dandalee Park dairy goat stud, Lower Chittering.
The hotly-contested Governor's Cup is awarded to the exhibitor with the most points in livestock exhibits during the show - covering sheep, cattle, horses, goats and alpacas.
The Blight family's dairy goat stud in Lower Chittering delivered success for a second time and continues a long and proud tradition at the Perth Royal Show, with numerous awards in the livestock sections.
Mr Blight said he was accepting this award on behalf of, "my mother and I - it's a great honour to compete here for so many years, this is a special award".
For fellow Governor's Cup winners Christopher, Fay, Adrian, Kylie, Sascha and Kelsie Squiers, the win this year marked the 11th time they had won the Cup.
Sascha Squires said they really appreciated this honour and everyone's support for agriculture.
WA Governor Chris Dawson and Royal Agricultural Society of WA president John Snowball attended the presentation on the last day of the show.
Mr Snowball said the quality of entrants was another example of the high standard of agriculture at the Perth Royal Show 2023.
"From what I have seen this year, our animals are as good as any found in Australia," Mr Snowball said.
"It's very important for the show to have these animals here.
"Since 1896, the Governor's Cup showcases the best of its livestock competitions, they are at the heart and soul of a Royal Show and bringing of the country to the city."
