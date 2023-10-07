Farm Weekly
Two families claim Governors Cup honours

October 7 2023 - 2:00pm
This year the Governor's Cup award at the Perth Royal Show was jointly awarded to the Squiers family, Shirlee Downs and Dongadilling Poll Dorset, White Suffolk and Prime SAMM studs, Quairading, and the Blight family, Dandalee Park dairy goat stud, Lower Chittering. Receiving the award from WA Governor Chris Dawson AC APM (centre) on the last day of the show last week were Dandalee Park's David Sauer (left) and Trevor Blight alongside Chris and Sascha Squires, Shirlee Downs andDongadilling studs.
Two famous Western Australian farming families have won the Governor's Cup at this year's Perth Royal Show.

