Farm Weekly
Home/News

Mount Ronan Maternal Composite tops $5000

By Tamara Hooper
October 7 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders auctioneer, Graeme Curry (left), with buyer Rebekah Beech, PM & SM Beech, Frankland River, friend Georgia Clingan, Inverleigh, Victoria, Mount Ronan principal Guy Bowen and buyer Sam Beech, Frankland River, with the $5000 top-priced Maternal Composite ram.
Elders auctioneer, Graeme Curry (left), with buyer Rebekah Beech, PM & SM Beech, Frankland River, friend Georgia Clingan, Inverleigh, Victoria, Mount Ronan principal Guy Bowen and buyer Sam Beech, Frankland River, with the $5000 top-priced Maternal Composite ram.

The pick of the crop is what you get when you buy sires from the Bowen family's Mount Ronan Maternal and White Suffolk studs, York, and nothing proves this point more than the return of volume buyers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.