It is easy to focus on the large factories and big corporations that use Australian grain - but there are also a large number of small to medium enterprises (SME) that continue to champion Australian grain in their products.
About 71 per cent of Indonesia's wheat flour is used in SME and households, which are often family-owned businesses that have traditional management.
Western Australian graingrowers had the opportunity to see SMEs in action in Indonesia when they visited a noodle factory and bakery.
The Mie 88 noodle factory, which was all operated by hand without automation, was a stark contrast to Indofood's Indomie production factory.
It produces about three tonnes of noodles a day.
The health and safety requirements, or lack thereof, surprised quite a few farmers - especially given the newest introduction of work safety laws onfarm back in Australia.
The 50 staff at Mie 88 all wore singlets, shorts and no protective footwear despite being surrounded by highly dangerous machinery.
After the noodles were cut into strips, workers would hand weigh and package each bag - which would then be delivered to the nearest market ready for the morning.
Third-generation Mie 88 owner Timothy Thian said the company prioritised Australian wheat, which they sourced from Interflour.
"We buy a lot of flour from Interflour because the price is good for us, we can get the right colour, texture and chewiness from the noodles if we use that flour," Mr Thian said.
Growers also visited the family-run Dyan's bakery, which prioritised Interflour products for its rising qualities in cakes and breads.
About 60pc of their flour was from Interflour, however they had been experiencing difficulties from Australian flour because it was lower in protein compared to its competitors.
"We hope Australia can grow better wheat with more protein," said owner Ovie Sulastri.
Dyan's bakery was hidden away off the main streets of Jakarta and it would be almost impossible to find if you didn't already know it was there.
It charges about 40 cents for a slice of cake or bun and distributes it to the local markets.
Beyond SME using flour made by Australian wheat, households are also beginning to use flour within their own homes.
Indofood Bogasari Flour Mill division director Franky Welirang said the company had recognised a hole in the market where households were wanting smaller packs of flour.
Most factories only produce large 10 kilogram or 25 kilogram bags, which are brought to market and consumers buy flour by the scoop.
Instead, Bogasari has brought small 1kg and 500 gram bags of flour to the Indonesian market.
During a visit to the local wet market, it was surprising the number of Bogasari small bags of flour for sale in each stall - which contained flour produced from Australian wheat.
Often when talking about Australian wheat, the conversation would focus on big buyers such as Bogasari.
However, the wet market visit cemented to growers that Australian wheat is used by a whole range of people from extremely different walks of life.
Yuna grower Madi Green said the wet market visit was very eye-opening, as was seeing the living conditions of many Indonesians.
"We went and saw the chickens being cut and cooked in front of us - from a live chook in a cage!" Ms Green said.
Ms Green said the experience gave her an appreciation of the cleanliness of Australian farms and how well farmers treated their animals in comparison.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.