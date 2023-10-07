Farm Weekly
Small businesses embrace Aussie wheat

By Jasmine Peart
October 7 2023 - 10:00pm
CBH board director Helen Woodhams with Bindi Bindi grower Nathan Turner eating a piece of banana cake made at Dyan's bakery. It was light and fluffy, with many growers managing to finish a whole piece even after a massive lunch with customers.
It is easy to focus on the large factories and big corporations that use Australian grain - but there are also a large number of small to medium enterprises (SME) that continue to champion Australian grain in their products.

