The result of a strong season in the area was evident throughout the Warralea Poll Merino sale team that was presented at the King family's Gairdner-based stud last week, where prices sky-rocketed to $8000.
Deep-bodied rams that flashed bright white wools were even and consistent throughout the catalogue again, with impressive figures to back them up.
The quality rams attracted both new and return buyers from the local area, as well as a handful that made a day of travelling down to the stud, eager to get their hands on Warralea genetics and enjoy the King family's hospitality.
The strong buyer support compiled a list of 23 registered buyers, which resulted in the stud achieving a 94 per cent clearance under the hammer that averaged $1497, with 102 of the 108 rams offered finding new homes - which was further improved after the sale.
The Warralea team also proudly offered its pen 30 ram up for sale on behalf of the Breast Cancer Research Centre - WA, with all its proceeds being donated to the Shearing for Liz Pink Day.
Pleased with the result of the Warralea sale was Elders Albany representative Nigel Hawke.
"There was an excellent line-up of rams on display today," Mr Hawke said.
"I think it was also an excellent clearance in tough, tight times."
Mr Hawke said although the sale average was back this year due to the current market, it was great to see repeat buyers buying good volumes of rams.
"It was also good to see the buyers being able to purchase the rams they were looking for," he said.
Achieving the sale's high of $8000 was an impressive 118.5kg ram in pen four that Elders stud stock representative and auctioneer Nathan King knocked down to Grantly Mullan, Quailerup West Merino stud, Wickepin, on behalf of his family including brother Todd who is responsible for the Quailerup West stud in the family business.
The deep-bodied ram had wool figures of 19.9-micron, 15.5 coefficient of variation of fibre diameter (CV), 3.1 standard deviation (SD), 99.8pc comfort factor (CF), and scans of 42mm eye muscle depth (EMD) and 5.8mm fat.
Mr Mullan said it was the first time the Mullan family had bought stud sires from Warralea.
"The ram has outstanding make, shape and structure," Mr Mullan said.
"Along with that, he has a big powerful muzzle and a long-stapled stylish white wool which is impressive."
Mr Mullan purchased three rams in total to an average of $4067, including a $2500 sire.
This ram weighed 101.5kg and had wool figures of 19.7-micron, 14.9 CV, 2.9 SD, 99.7pc CF, and scans of 35mm EMD and 2.7mm fat.
"All three rams are really good," Mr Mullan said.
Another ram to sell for $2500 in the sale was a 105kg ram from pen eight that was successfully secured by DS & NJ Morrison, San-Mateo stud, Brookton.
The white wooled ram weighed 105kg and had wool figures of 20.2-micron, 15.5 CV, 3.1 SD, 99.3pc CF, and scans of 32mm EMD and 3.2mm fat.
Similarly, the Saunders family, A Saunders & Co, Highbury, also picked up a $2500 ram in the sale.
The pen 10 beauty weighed in at 102kg and boasted wool figures of 20.9-micron, 14.9 CV, 3.1 SD, 99.3pc CF, and scans of 40mm EMD and 4.2mm fat.
The volume buyer in the sale, Kieran Power, KD Power, Boyup Brook, also paid a high of $2500 among his impressive team of 24 quality Warralea stud rams that averaged $1388.
The well-rounded $2500 Poll Merino sire weighed 101kg accompanied by wool figures of 19.7-micron, 16.4 CV, 3.2 SD, 99.5pc CF, and scans of 35mm EMD and 3.8mm fat.
Elders Darkan representative Mitch Clarke assisted Mr Power in his purchases and said he was selecting primarily off the visual presentation of the rams.
"He really needed rams that had wool types that would suit the high rainfall that Boyup Brook can have," Mr Power said.
"He needed more condition in the wool.
"Overall structure was also a big factor when we were selecting rams."
Mr Power joins 4000 Merino ewes to Merino sires each year.
Following closely behind and also a big fan of the Warralea genetics was Kim Bunce, KA Bunce & Co, Bokal.
The Bunce family purchased 18 rams to an average of $1550 and a high of $2200, four times.
The rams weights ranged from 96.5-103kg, fibre diameter ranging from 18.7-20.3-micron, CVs ranging from 12.6-15.7, SDs ranging from 2.6-3.1, CFs ranging from 99.7-99.9pc, EMDs ranging from 30.5-37mm and fat scans ranging from 2.6-3.1mm.
Dave Burcham, DT & JA Burcham, Kendenup, purchased eight rams that averaged $1275.
Mr Burcham, paid a high of $1800 for the breast cancer ram from pen 30.
The $1800 ram weighed 93kg and had wool figures of 19.2-micron, 13 CV, 2.5 SD, 100pc CF, and scans of 31.5mm EMD and 3.6mm fat.
HJ & NG Milne, Borden, loaded up six rams post sale to a high of $2400 and an average of $1617.
Their top-priced $2400 ram weighed 98kg and had wool figures of 19.1-micron, 15.6 CV, 3 SD, 99.7pc CF, and scans of 36mm EMD and 3.5mm fat.
Warralea stud co-principal Jarrad King was please with the result of the sale.
"I think it was a fantastic sale considering the present livestock turmoil producers have been experiencing," Mr King said.
"We are extremely grateful for our long-term clients for supporting us, as well as our new clientele."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.