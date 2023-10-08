Farm Weekly
Warralea Poll Merino prices top at $8000

By Kyah Peeti
October 8 2023 - 6:00pm
It was a ram from pen four that took out the sale's top price of $8000. With the ram were Elders, Albany representative Nigel Hawke (left), Warralea stud principals Chelsea and Jarrad King, with their son Fraser, buyers Grantly Mullan and his daughter Isla, buying on behalf of his brother Todd Mullan, Quailerup West Merino stud, Wickepin and Elders stud stock representative Nathan King.
The result of a strong season in the area was evident throughout the Warralea Poll Merino sale team that was presented at the King family's Gairdner-based stud last week, where prices sky-rocketed to $8000.

