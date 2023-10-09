Farm Weekly
Home/News

Noorla Dohne tops Williams sale at $2800

By Lynette Carew-Reid
October 9 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Ben Hankinson (left), with Nutrien Livestock, Williams, representative Peter Moore holding the $2800 top price Dohne ram at last week's combined Noorla Barooga sale. With them is buyer Brendan Watterson, Yuelup Farm, Tenterden and Noorla stud principal Jeremy Genders.
Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Ben Hankinson (left), with Nutrien Livestock, Williams, representative Peter Moore holding the $2800 top price Dohne ram at last week's combined Noorla Barooga sale. With them is buyer Brendan Watterson, Yuelup Farm, Tenterden and Noorla stud principal Jeremy Genders.

The two vendors at the combined Barooga Poll Merino and Noorla Dohne ram sale produced a good set of results, topping at $2800 at Williams last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.