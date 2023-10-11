Farm Weekly
DPIRD officers to conduct aerial surveys in Esperance, Harvey and Muchea

October 11 2023 - 2:00pm
DPIRD will be undertaking aerial surveillance of feral deer to control the populations in the future.
ONE of Australia's worst emerging animal pest threats will be the target of new aerial surveys being conducted over agricultural properties and conservation area near Esperance, Harvey and Muchea this week.

