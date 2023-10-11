Farm Weekly
Minerva Foods yet to provide update on Shark Lake abattoir

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
October 12 2023 - 10:00am
The future of the Shark Lake processing facility is in doubt with Minerva Foods Australia reviewing its operations.
The future of the Shark Lake processing facility is in doubt with Minerva Foods Australia reviewing its operations.

It has been just over a month since the Esperance Shark Lake abattoir closed its doors without warning - and sheep producers still haven't received an update from operator Minerva Foods Australia, as to when, or if, it will reopen.

