The Grains Industry Association of Western Australia (GIWA) held its annual general meeting and forum at Optus Stadium, Perth, last Wednesday night.
About 100 people heard from speakers who discussed government and industry perspectives of WA's grains industry.
The forum theme was 'adding local value to WA grain: from startups to big businesses'.
WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis spoke about the potential WA held in the processed oat industry and the funding that is helping the industry expand over the long-term.
Adam Laitt, general manager of business development for Milne AgriGroup, spoke about how the company has changed over the decades to meet consumer demand and market changes.
The Milne AgriGroup is the parent company for well-known and established businesses Milne Feeds, Mount Barker Free Range Chicken and Plantagenet Free Range Pork.
Mr Laitt said sustainability was at the forefront of Milne AgriGroup's research and development focus, particularly for Milne Feeds, as it strived to mitigate methane emissions.
Similarly, John Orr, manager at Premium Grain Handlers, spoke about the various companies working with Premium Grain Handlers that had created an almost self-sufficient and circular supply chain and market.
Mr Orr expressed the importance of government and industry working together to overcome common issues, such as approval processes, infrastructure costs and international competition.
Nick Stamatiou, chief executive officer of startup, Whole, shared the cutting edge technology used within his new business.
Whole aims to reduce food waste by repurposing it and making it more nutritional.
He lauded the innovation of the grains industry and said WA had limitless potential, however said those within it needed to have "the courage to do something different".
The speakers then formed a panel session facilitated by InterGrain chief, Tress Walmsley.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.