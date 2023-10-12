It has become synonymous with success and even in the less than ideal market conditions that have been a marker for this season, the Kojonup Breeders' Triple S ram sale maintained its reputation for providing sought after supreme sucker sires for sale.
Three breeds, spanning four studs and a total penning of 194 individual rams resulted in five rams achieving the $2400 equal top price of the sale, with four from a singular stud in the Poll Dorset breed and the last one belonging to the Texel breed.
With a long and proud history, the sale always draws a crowd and this year a large contingent of 46 buyers once again proved the results were based on the proven ability of the genetics on offer.
The four studs returning for the annual event were Orrvale Poll Dorset, Glencraobh and Amberley Poll Dorset, Karinya Suffolk and JimJan Texel studs.
The joint Nutrien Livestock and Elders sale saw plenty of competition, resulting in solid averages of more than $1000 across the board, showing the confidence buyers have in the genetics that were on offer.
Elders auctioneer Graeme Curry, jointly auctioned the sale with Nutrien Livestock's Jarrad Hubbard.
Mr Curry said it was his first time at the sale and the quality of the rams penned for sale was outstanding.
"I was very impressed with the size and quality throughout the three breeds and four studs in the catalogue," Mr Curry said.
"Prices were very good and this was evidenced all the way through the catalogue, irrespective of breed or vendor and this was reflected in very solid averages and clearances.
"This has been the case at a lot of sales this year."
In keeping with tradition, the studs rotate order of sale each year and this time around it was the offering of 85 Poll Dorset rams from the Pearce family's, Orrvale stud that kicked off proceedings, taking their turn to face the auction block alternating with Garry Mitchell's, Glencraobh and Amberley Poll Dorset stud's team of 49.
Orrvale sold a total of 71 sires under the hammer, to the overall sale top price of $2400 four times and a $1230 average.
The four $2400 top-priced rams went to four different buyers the first was lot five, a single born ram dropped on May 16, 2022 and it had Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs) of 0.53 birthweight (BWT), 11.56 weaning weight (WWT), 18.02 post weaning weight (PWWT), -0.83 post weaning fat (PFAT), 2.96 post weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD) and 154.74 terminal carcarse production (TCP) index
The ram was one of seven Orrvale sires purchased by regular buyer, Pip Crook, Cooloongatta Enterprises, Jingalup, for an average of $1757.
A ram in lot 22 was the second to make $2400 in the Orrvale team and it was a twin born ram dropped on May 23, 2022.
It had ASBVs of 0.65 BWT, 11.95 WWT, 18.51 PWWT, -0.89 PFAT, 1.94 PEMD and 148.64 TCP index.
It was purchased as part of a team of five Orrvale sires secured by Tony and Christine Stewart, TL & CA Stewart, Gnowangerup, for an average of $1900.
Lot 33 was the third ram to sell at $2400 it was purchased by Doug Corker, DJ & JH Corker, Waka-Doo stud, Mayanup, in his one and only purchase on the day.
The ram was a single born ram dropped on May 31, 2022 and it had ASBVs of 0.68 BWT, 11.72 WWT, 18.06 PWWT, -0.82 PFAT, 1.65 PEMD and 139.93 TCP.
The fourth ram to mark $2400 in the Orrvale team was a triplet dropped on May 31, 2022.
It had ASBVs of 0.68 BWT, 11.72 WWT, 18.06 PWWT, -0.82 PFAT, 1.28 PEMD and 141.76TCP.
This ram was one of nine Orrvale sires purchased by regular volume buyer for about eight years, Matt Neild, Blackwood Grazing, Karridale, for an average of $1522, to also be the highest volume buyer of Orrvale genetics at the sale.
The top price among the 49 sires offered by Garry Mitchell's Glencraobh and Amberley stud, Kojonup, was $2000 and the stud once again achieved a full clearance of its 49 rams offered at an average of $1045.
It was lot 50, a big 104 kilogram ram with scans of 4.5mm for fat and 47.5mm for eye muscle depth (EMD) that reached the $2000 top price for the stud.
The ram was the sole purchase for Kevin Broom, Korrinup, Kojonup.
Mr Broom is the president of the Kojonup Cougars Football Club, with Garry Mitchell being a trainer and the Cougars having won the Lower South West League premiership in their 100th year, Mr Broom aptly named his new sire Cougar.
The volume buyer for the Glencraobh and Amberley section was once again Magenta Estate, Kojonup, which successfully secured 15 rams to the top of $1600 and an average of $1167
Another volume buyer in the offering was MJ & L Mathwin, who bought eight rams to $1000, three times and averaged $925.
Richard Philipps and Sally Larkin, Karinya Suffolk stud, Boyup Brook, increased their offering this year of 36 Suffolk sires and cleared 27 rams under than hammer to a top of $2000, twice, and an average of $1007.
It was lots 140 & 142 that topped the Karinya team and both sold to Ashley Maiolo, Rocky Ridge stud, Narrogin.
The first ram was a 116 kilogram sire born July 27, 2022, which had ASBVs of 0.65 BWT, 10.6 WWT, 16.6 PWWT, -0.2 PFAT, 0.8 PEMD and a TCP index of 140.79.
The second ram was 115kg, born on July 10, 2022 and it had ASBVs of 0.62 BWT, 11.5 WWT, 18.3 PWWT, -0.4 PFAT, 1.3 PEMD and 151.26TCP index.
There were two buyers that each purchased seven Karinya sires, first was PS Climie & Co, Cranbrook, which paid to a $1100 top, three times to average $1014, while a team purchased by GD Simpson, topped at $1000 and averaged $800.
It was in the offering of 24 Texel rams, presented by Jim and Jan Glover, JimJan stud, Boyup Brook, where the sale's fifth and final $2400 equal top price was achieved.
Along with recording a $2400 high the Glovers saw an almost complete clearance when they sold 23 from 24 rams for the sale's highest average of $1326.
The top price among the Texel sires was a 101kg ram, twin dropped on May 5, 2022.
It had ASBVs of 0.74 BWT, 8.70 WWT, 11.93 PWWT , -1.13 PFAT, 2.75 PFAT and 143.64 TCP.
The ram was purchased by long term top price and volume buyer Ellen Walker, Warranine Park, Brookton, who bought four rams in total from JimJan at an average of $1750.
Ms Walker said they had been buying from the JimJan stud for about 16 years and she liked the JimJan Texels ease of lambing, growth and how they dress out.
The volume buyer of Texels was once again regular client, Darren Hunt, WJ Hunt & Co, Woogenellup.
Mr Hunt successfully secured nine rams to a top of $2300 and for an average of $1344.
Another volume purchaser of Texels was Yolander Holdings, Kojonup, with six rams to a $1200 top and average of $1033.
