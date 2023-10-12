Farm Weekly
InterGrain's Tresslyn Walmsley apppointed GIWA chair

By Perri Polson
October 12 2023 - 2:00pm
WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis (left), with new chairwoman of the GIWA board, Tress Walmsley.
InterGrain chief Tresslyn Walmsley has added another notch to her belt, being appointed as the Grains Industry of Western Australia (GIWA) chairperson, replacing Beaumont farmer Lyndon Mickel.

