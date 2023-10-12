InterGrain chief Tresslyn Walmsley has added another notch to her belt, being appointed as the Grains Industry of Western Australia (GIWA) chairperson, replacing Beaumont farmer Lyndon Mickel.
The announcement was made at the 2023 GIWA annual general meeting (AGM) and forum at Optus Stadium, Perth, last Wednesday night.
Mr Mickel took on the role in 2021 but is stepping down to focus on his business.
He will continue as the GIWA Barley Council deputy chairman and will remain on the GIWA board.
Ms Walmsley steps into the role after being the deputy chairwoman.
She has more than 20 years of agribusiness experience and prior to joining InterGrain, spent more than 10 years with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (known then Department of Agriculture and Food, WA) in a variety of roles.
During this time, she played an industry leadership role in the development of the Australian grains industry End Point Royalty collection system which has enabled cereal breeding in Australia to become commercially sustainable.
In 2012, Ms Walmsley was appointed chief executive officer of InterGrain, a national cereal breeding business, where she has played an integral role in governance, developing operating systems and building the company's commercial platform.
Heavily involved in Australian cropping, Ms Walmsley is also chairwoman of Australian Crop Breeders, a member of Grains Australia Barley and Oat Councils, and director of Chemistry Centre WA, and during 2020, was a finalist in the Telstra Business Women's award and in 2015, the WA Rural Woman of the Year.
At last week's meeting, Peter Bostock was appointed the board deputy chairman.
He is the sales and technical manager for Southern WA at Pioneer Seeds, as well as the technical lead for WA.
Mr Bostock has a keen interest in farming systems, particularly soil health, crop nutrition and resistance management to support sustainable profitability.
Established in 2008, GIWA is a not-for-profit, incorporated, whole of value chain member industry association that aims to support and effective and efficient WA grains industry.
