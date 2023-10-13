Several buyers also selected four rams each - MJ & KM Wilson, Kulin, at an average of $3100 and to a top of $3600; King Springs Pastoral at an average of $3600 and to a top of $4000; CC & LM Penny, Ravensthorpe, at an average of $2850 and to a top of $3400; GA & CA Groves, Tambellup, at an average of $2250 and to a top of $2800; DM Cornish, Wandering, at an average of $2100 and to a top of $2400 and Waitavalo Farm Pty Ltd, Narembeen, at an average of $2200 and to a top of $2800.