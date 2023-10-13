Farm Weekly
Hillcroft Farms UltraWhite tops $20,500

By Linda Sharman
October 13 2023 - 2:00pm
Prices at the Hillcroft Farms UltraWhite on-property ram and ewe sale peaked at $20,500 for a HFplus ram. Pictured with the ram are Dawson (left) and Michael Bradford, Hillcroft Farms, Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Roy Addis, Hilcroft Farms' Lisa, Dawson, Chelsea and Greta Bradford, buyer Ash Wiese and his farm manager Ashley Forrest, Yarranabee Holdings, Highbury.
An UltraWhite ram with a high fertility gene was in great demand at the 44th annual Hillcroft Farms UltraWhite production sale at Popanyinning last week, pushing the sale top price once again to $20,500.

