Moojepin on-property sale peaks at $19,000

By Jodie Rintoul
October 15 2023 - 12:00pm
Prices hit a high of $19,000 at the Moojepin Merinos on-property ram sale at Katanning for this ram when it sold to a buyer from South Australia bidding on AuctionsPlus. With the ram are AuctionsPlus representative Trinity Edwards (left), Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Mitchell Crosby, Moojepin co-principal David Thompson, Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Tiny Holly and Nutrien Livestock stud and commercial sheep manager Tom Bowen.
Buyers came from far and wide to last week's Moojepin Merinos on-property ram sale at Katanning to get their hands on the stud's industry leading genetics - and they pushed prices to a sale high of $19,000.

