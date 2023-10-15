Farm Weekly
$8000 high for Angenup on-property sale

By Kane Chatfield
October 15 2023 - 3:00pm
With the $8000 top-priced Merino ram at the 46th annual Angenup on-property Merino and Poll Merino ram sale at Kojonup last week, purchased by the Mallibee stud, Wannamal, were Elders Kojonup representative Liam Want (left), Mallibee stud consultant Bruce Cameron, buyer Roger Glover, Mallibee stud and Paul Norrish, Angenup stud.
Values reached $8000 for a stud Merino ram to highlight varied results at the 46th annual Angenup on-property Merino and Poll Merino ram sale at Kojonup last week.

