Toorackie tops Williams at $4700

By Jodie Rintoul
October 15 2023 - 8:00pm
With the $4700 top priced ram sold by the Haddrick family's Toorackie Stud, Williams, were Toorackie co-principal Brendan Haddrick (left), Nutrien Livestock Williams agent Ben Kealy and his son Jasper, buyer Lewis Schulz, SJ & BJ Schulz, Williams, and Toorackie co-principal Dennis Haddrick.
Buyers were treated to an impressive line-up of quality white woolled Merinos and growthy, well-muscled prime lamb sires at last week's 29th Annual Williams Breeders' Ram Sale.

