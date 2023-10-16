Farm Weekly
Rainbows Rest SheepMaster sells to $12,000

By Tamara Hooper
October 16 2023 - 2:00pm
With the $12,000 top-priced ram at last week's Rainbows Rest SheepMaster ram and ewe sale at Carnamah purchased by the Smith family, Baboo Pastoral, Green Range, were Elders auctioneer Graeme Curry (left), Rainbows Rest Sheepmaster stud's Des Reed (back left), Elders, Mid West livestock agent Tom Page, buyers Scott Smith and Ryan Smith (front left), Rainbows Rest co-director, Tristan Reed and Rainbows Rest studmaster Geoff Crabb.
It was an absolutely massive day for Rainbows Rest SheepMaster stud, with its first ever stand-alone ram and ewe sale topping at a huge $12,000 at Carnamah.

