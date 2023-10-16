Farm Weekly
Home/News

Brimfield White Suffolk realises $3000 at Kendenup

By Kyah Peeti
October 16 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the $3000 top price White Suffolk ram purchased by RE & A Shepherd, Mt Barker, were Elders livestock production specialist Tiarna Wallinger (left), Brimfield stud co-principal Max Whyte and Elders, Mt Barker representative Dean Wallinger.
With the $3000 top price White Suffolk ram purchased by RE & A Shepherd, Mt Barker, were Elders livestock production specialist Tiarna Wallinger (left), Brimfield stud co-principal Max Whyte and Elders, Mt Barker representative Dean Wallinger.

A line-up of quality Brimfield style Poll Dorset and White Suffolk stud sires were presented at the stud's annual on-property ram sale at Kendenup last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.