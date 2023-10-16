Farm Weekly
WAMMCO, Katanning, has plans for more processing capability

By Tamara Hooper
October 16 2023 - 10:00pm
WAMMCO chairman Craig Heggaton said they have been working on increasing their processing capacity in the future.
Current market conditions, both here and over on the east coast, have been the topic of conversation among sheep producers for a while now, with the oversupply causing an issue for the processing sector which has been under pressure for a long time.

