Farm Weekly
Home/News

Royston Prime SAMM sells to $3500 at Napier

By Kyah Peeti
October 17 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the top price Prime SAMM rams, bought for $3500 and $2600 purchased by NP & KA Linden, New South Wales, were Elders, Mt Barker representative Tristan King (left), Royston stud co-principal Sandy Forbes and Elders, Mt Barker representative Dean Wallinger, who purchased the rams for the Lindens.
With the top price Prime SAMM rams, bought for $3500 and $2600 purchased by NP & KA Linden, New South Wales, were Elders, Mt Barker representative Tristan King (left), Royston stud co-principal Sandy Forbes and Elders, Mt Barker representative Dean Wallinger, who purchased the rams for the Lindens.

AN impressive line-up of quality Prime SAMM, White Suffolk and White Dorper Composite rams were presented to buyers at the Royston stud's 17th annual on-property ram sale at Napier last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.