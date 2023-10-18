Farm Weekly
WA farmers seek clarity on new work, health and safety laws

By Bree Swift
October 18 2023 - 11:00am
WorkSafe WA deputy commissioner Sally North responded to farmer concerns around new health and safety legislation.

FARMERS who are struggling to comply with the State's new work, health and safety laws and still efficiently run their businesses was one of issues raised at the recent Pastoralists and Graziers Association (PGA) of WA convention.

