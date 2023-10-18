Farm Weekly
Bilberry Intelligent Spot Spraying System works for Kade Mutter, Three Springs

October 18 2023 - 6:00pm
Kade Mutter, Three Springs, says growers should be getting green-on-green spot spraying systems straight away because of the chemical savings it achieves.
AFTER gaining considerable crop chemical savings and improved weed control and operational productivity, Mid West grower Kade Mutter is quite unequivocal about green-on-green spot spraying.

