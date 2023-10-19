Farm Weekly
Home/News

Boyanup feedlot receives government grant

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
October 19 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
$100k grant for indoor sheep feedlot
$100k grant for indoor sheep feedlot

The wheels are turning on what is set to become one of the biggest privately-owned sheep feedlots in WA.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Littlewood

Brooke Littlewood

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.