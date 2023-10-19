Farm Weekly
Merino ewes make up to $100 in Corrigin and Wickepin sheep sale

By Jodie Rintoul
October 19 2023 - 2:00pm
The Hodgson family, Jefan, Kulin, dispersed their flock based on Eastville bloodlines in last weeks Nutrien Livestock Corrigin and Wickepin ewe and wether lamb sale offering ewes in both yardings. They topped the Wickepin leg of the sale with a line of 1.5-year-old March shorn ewes at $100 and the Corrigin leg at $93 with two lines of March shorn 2.5yo ewes. With the start of their 1.5yo ewe offering at Wickepin were Nutrien Livestock, Wickepin/Kulin and Corrigin agent Ty Miller (left), with son Fletcher and vendors Geoff and Cathy Hodgson.
An opportunity knocked to buy quality Wheatbelt breeding ewes at values not seen in a long time at last week's Nutrien Livestock Corrigin and Wickepin Ewe and Wether Sale and some producers jumped at the chance to a top of $100.

