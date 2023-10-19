The Hodgson family, Jefan, Kulin, dispersed their flock based on Eastville bloodlines in last weeks Nutrien Livestock Corrigin and Wickepin ewe and wether lamb sale offering ewes in both yardings. They topped the Wickepin leg of the sale with a line of 1.5-year-old March shorn ewes at $100 and the Corrigin leg at $93 with two lines of March shorn 2.5yo ewes. With the start of their 1.5yo ewe offering at Wickepin were Nutrien Livestock, Wickepin/Kulin and Corrigin agent Ty Miller (left), with son Fletcher and vendors Geoff and Cathy Hodgson.