Boree Park White Suffolk tops $5000 twice at Boyup Brook

By Tamara Hooper
October 19 2023 - 3:00pm
Elders livestock agent Gnowangerup and auctioneer, James Culleton, stud stock prime lamb specialist Michael ONeill, and Kojonup agent Jamie Hart, with Boree Park stud principal Michael Potter and the $5000 equal top priced ram purchased by Nick Cheetham, Cheetara stud, Narembeen.
Elders stud stock manager Tim Spicer, Elders stud stock prime lamb specialist, Michael ONeill and Boree Park White Suffolk stud principal Michael Potter, with the $5000 equal top priced ram, purchased by Peter Walker, Jusak stud, Newdegate.
The inaugural Boree Park White Suffolk stud on-property production sale in Boyup Brook last week was defined by strong competition among established studs and peers, eager to get a hold of the high quality stud sires presented for sale.

