Farm Weekly
Home/News

Westerdale Poll Merino tops $4000, three times

By Jodie Rintoul
October 20 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prices hit a high of $4000 three times at the Westerdale Poll Merino on-property ram sale at McAlinden last week for these three rams which were purchased by SE & SA Browne, Bindoon, Rhodes Pastoral Pty Ltd, Boyup Brook and Lindsay stud, Mt Barker. With the rams were Westerdale's Ashton Lantzke (left), Dale Browne, Bindoon, Elders stud stock representative and auctioneer Nathan King, Rhodes Pastoral's Michael Potter and Chris Hewton, Westerdale's Craig Jackson, Clive Drage, Lindsay stud and Elders, Darkan agent Mitch Clarke.
Prices hit a high of $4000 three times at the Westerdale Poll Merino on-property ram sale at McAlinden last week for these three rams which were purchased by SE & SA Browne, Bindoon, Rhodes Pastoral Pty Ltd, Boyup Brook and Lindsay stud, Mt Barker. With the rams were Westerdale's Ashton Lantzke (left), Dale Browne, Bindoon, Elders stud stock representative and auctioneer Nathan King, Rhodes Pastoral's Michael Potter and Chris Hewton, Westerdale's Craig Jackson, Clive Drage, Lindsay stud and Elders, Darkan agent Mitch Clarke.

A very even line of quality, bright, white woolled rams with good wool cutting ability and carcase traits greeted buyers in the shed at the Westerdale Poll Merino on-property ram sale at McAlinden last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.