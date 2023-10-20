With New Zealand set to overturn its live export ban, the focus is squarely on the Australian Government's policy to phase-out live sheep exports by sea, with The Nationals WA politicians calling for the State government to do more to support the industry.
It was reported in the New Zealand media this week, the newly-formed National Party government was set to overturn the country's ban on live export that took effect in April this year, after being announced in September 2022.
The ban had devastating effects on the New Zealand dairy industry and although the trade's reinstatement may be welcomed by Kiwi farmers, it could be a year before the first shipment leaves, it was reported.
The Nationals WA do not want WA producers or businesses involved in the live sheep export supply chain to face the same costly and damaging consequences should the live sheep export phase-out policy be legislated.
The Federal opposition has previously also vowed to scrap the policy should it come to power.
In an attempt to effect more action and place more pressure on the Federal government, the WA opposition has appealed to the State Labor government to do more for the live sheep export industry on numerous occasions, joining forces with farmers and industry representatives to present their case to parliament and also through letters to Premier Roger Cook, his predecessor Mark McGowan and Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis.
This week a Freedom of Information (FOI) request revealed Ms Jackie Jarvis and her ministerial staff had no recorded communication with the Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt over Labor's proposed live sheep export ban from June 20 to July 31 this year, which they felt was a crucial time for consultation with communities.
The FOI request included items from formal letters and briefing notes to texts and diary entries, between the minister and her office, and the Federal minister and his office referencing "live export" between the dates.
The opposition said it came despite claims by Ms Jarvis that she had done all she could to stand up for the estimated $80 million industry.
Opposition and The Nationals WA leader Shane Love said Ms Jarvis had questions to answer for WA sheep farmers.
"While producers and impacted community members were fronting up to be 'consulted', their minister failed to write a single letter, email or text to her federal counterpart not just calling for a reverse to the ban, but raising it with him at all," Mr Love said.
"Ms Jarvis' communication blackout occurred during a period when the sheep industry experienced a 40 per cent drop in sheep prices and impacts of the looming ban were reverberating through the industry, raising significant doubts about her commitment to the interests of WA's sheep industry.
"To claim she has done 'all she can' to protect this crucial industry without ever standing up to the minister responsible for decimating it, is at best questionable.
"If this is so, where were the emails? Where were the calls? Where were the texts? "Furthermore, where are the crisis talks we and the industry have called for?"
"The Nationals, on the other hand, voted weeks ago to unanimously remove Labor's live-sheep exporting ban as a matter of priority when elected at the next Federal election."
Ms Jarvis has said the claims were ridiculous as during this period Mr Watt was in Perth and she met with him personally.
"In that six-week period, I had three face-to-face meetings with senator Watt, two in Perth and one in Melbourne," Ms Jarvis said.
"In fact, on July 13 we held a joint press conference in the Swan Valley, where I stood by senator Watt's side and publicly reiterated that the Cook government does not support the live export ban.
"I also had numerous meetings with both industry groups and DPIRD in relation to our submission to the live export panel.
"While Shane Love is playing games in the media, I am working hard to secure the best possible support package for our sheep farmers."
When asked if Ms Jarvis would raise the planned reversal of the NZ live export ban with Mr Watt, Ms Jarvis said the state had already made its submission to the panel.
"The State Government provided a submission to the independent live export panel," Ms Jarvis said.
"The panels final report will be provided to the Federal Minister for Agriculture.
"I will continue to fight for the best possible support package for WA sheep farmers during my regular discussions with Senator Watt.
"The WA Government's stand on live export has been consistent and clear, we do not support a live export ban."
