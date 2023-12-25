The year that was: Farm Weekly's biggest stories of 2023

Western Australians have had plenty on their plate over the past year.
Between wild weather, challenging harvests and all sorts of debates in the halls of parliament, there's no shortage of talking points for Farm Weekly readers as they look back on 2023.
Some graingrowers were still wrapping up the harvest well into January, with average yields after a wet year.
Communities in the Kimberly remained isolated into the new year in the wake of ex-tropical cyclone Ellie.
An assistant farm manager at the Western Australian College of Agriculture was celebrated for her work inspiring the next crop of ag students.
A Kellerberrin farmer reflected on the mental health toll after a huge harvest - and what the next steps look like for the operation.
The federal agriculture minister doubled down on the government's commitment to phasing out live sheep exports after being slammed in a Senate estimates hearing.
The CBH Group called time on the harvest, with WA growers delivering a record 22.7 million tonnes.
Property sale records were smashed across the state, with a Coomalbidgup cropping operation going for $6.7 million or $12,594 an arable hectare.
A Nuffield Scholar looked at how farms can rethink succession and encourage daughters to build careers on the land.
And on that note, a pair of cattle pioneers became the youngest women in Australia to hold a live export license, pursuing their dreams despite political pressure on the industry.
Tropical Cyclone Ilsa swept across northwestern Australia, with the category-five system leaving the owners of the Pardoo Roadhouse with a $4 million damage bill.
A Narembeen woman prepared to make her way to the UK for the London Marathon, to raise money for a friend's daughter diagnosed with a genetic disorder.
Students scrubbed up for the school ball at the Western Australia College of Agriculture, Narrogin, reaching back into the nostalgic 1990s for a neon theme.
The state's peak farm lobby groups slammed the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Bill, over concerns it would cost farmers and pastoralists millions of dollars and delay farming activities by months.
The CSBP Kwinana Plant had a close call after a fire was contained to a non-operational part of the site, which was already slated for demolition.
Oil and gas giant BP paid $23 million for the 27,568-hectare Daisy Downs, north of Mullewa, with plans to continue the cropping operation and develop a renewable energy project.
Farmers continued to rally against the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Bill ahead of its implementation in July, with legal firms and mining companies preparing resources to help get landowners up to speed.
A traditional owner in the eastern Wheatbelt told a community meeting "plenty more" sites of Aboriginal Cultural Heritage were likely to be discovered on farming land.
Elsewhere, readers took a look at the country's top 20 agricultural jobs ranked by pay, from apiarist to animal nutritionist and scientist to station agent.
The 130-year-old Mogumber pub opened its doors after a renovation, but the emphasis was less on schooners and more on community.
A Brookton boilermaker was putting the Wheatbelt town on the map with a new business designing and manufacturing agricultural machinery - and with hopes to radically change the industry.
And it was the end of an era for Brookton New Holland family dealership Coote Motors, after the business was sold to rival Case IH dealership chain Boekeman Machinery.
A contracting business found success training up country kids for the shearing shed, with young women using the opportunity to get started in ag.
Forecasts remained confusing as signs of an El Nino began to stir in the Pacific, but the Bureau of Meteorology wasn't ready to make the call.
A pair of farmers' groups changed their mind about co-signing a letter calling for clarity on the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act, due to differences in strategy.
A tragedy unfolded in Kellerberrin after a gunman killed another man at a grain silo and later died of a self-inflicted wound after a standoff with police, with residents and locals locked down for hours.
Cattle Australia CEO Luke Bowen stepped down after just five months in the job.
And 26-year-old Annabelle Broun was appointed head stockperson of the season's first live sheep export boat, reflecting on the importance of animal health, especially while all eyes were on the industry.
Six pastoral properties together the size of Belgium went up for grabs, as a Hong Kong family moved to shed its portfolio amid a Chinese property downturn.
The Grains Industry Association of WA slashed its harvest expectations after warm and blustery weather and a lack of rain.
A Chinese-Australian businessman outlined his plan to take advantage of the impending live export ban - by flying thousands of sheep to China twice a week.
The canola harvest kicked off in Arthur River, with growers looking forward to great results thanks to the 45Y28 variety.
The Yuna community rallied together to help a family finish the harvest after a father suddenly passed away in his sleep.
Andrew and Nicola Forrest added the Akubra brand to their portfolio of Australian assets, after 147 years and five generations of the Keir family.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.