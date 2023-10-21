Farm Weekly
Seeking more producer protection

By Barry Large, Chairman Grain Producers Australia
October 21 2023 - 12:00pm
Barry Large, chairman Grain Producers Australia, opposes tax hike.
Grain Producers Australia's (GPA) submission to the 'consultation' process on the Federal government's Biosecurity Protection Levy has unambiguously opposed graingrowers being forced into paying this added 10 per cent tax.

