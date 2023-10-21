Farm Weekly
Munglinup auction gets $10,000/ha

By Mel Williams
October 21 2023 - 3:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Rob Johnstone (left), Elders Real Estate rural specialist, Willanja vendor Tim Compagnoni, buyers Kieran and Michelle Barrett and Elders Real Estate rural executive and auctioneer Simon Cheetham.
The Munglinup Recreation Centre was the venue for the spirited auction of well known, local property Willanja last week that netted vendor Tim Compagnoni $6.8 million.

