Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Red Santa raises $3052 for great cause

By Kane Chatfield
October 21 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This 872kg steer donated by the Forrester family's Yarlarweelor station - 140km west of Meekatharra, sold to Borrello Beef, Gingin, for $3052 (350c/kg) at the Muchea Livestock Centre - with all proceeds going to the JDRF.
This 872kg steer donated by the Forrester family's Yarlarweelor station - 140km west of Meekatharra, sold to Borrello Beef, Gingin, for $3052 (350c/kg) at the Muchea Livestock Centre - with all proceeds going to the JDRF.

Santa came early to deliver a Christmas gift for charity at the Muchea Livestock Centre this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.