Santa came early to deliver a Christmas gift for charity at the Muchea Livestock Centre this week.
It came in the form of a big red Santa Gertrudis-cross steer generously donated by the Forrester family's, Yarlarweelor station, situated 140 kilometres west of Meekatharra, which was sold at the weekly trade cattle sale to raise awareness for juvenile diabetes and all sale proceeds donated to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund for type 1 diabetes (JDRF).
Michael Borrello, Borrello Beef, Gingin, is no stranger to bidding on charity steers to raise funds for worthy causes and with one bold 350c/kg bid to the Elders selling team, the well-finished and presented 872kg steer was knocked down to Borrello Beef by Elders auctioneer Graeme Curry and raised $3052 for JDRF.
Mr Borello was the losing bidder to Harvey Beef in recent years on the Black Dog Ride charity steer for mental illness awareness and suicide prevention at the Perth Royal Show trade cattle sale including this year's $16,600 record priced steer.
Yarlarweelor station's Elders livestock agent Jai Newman said the Forrester family was trying to raise awareness and funds for JDRF as the majority of the population was unaware of the care required for individuals diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.
"The steer was selected as the best animal in the yards and the generous purchase was almost double what it would have made in the current market," Mr Newman said.
"This is the second consecutive year we've had a steer auctioned off to raise money for JDRF and we're starting to see more of this sort of thing.
"There's a real opportunity to sell charitable animals so if anyone is passionate about a particular charity or organisation, they are welcome to donate charitable animals to a good cause.
"100 per cent of the proceeds from the sale will go to JDRF foundation and a big thank you to the Forrester family and Borrello Beef for their generosity."
