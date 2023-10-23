Farm Weekly
Home/News

WA free of red imported fire ant says Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis

October 23 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis.
WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis.

Western Australia has completed another successful biosecurity eradication campaign with the National Biosecurity Management Group declaring the State free of red imported fire ant (RIFA) over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.