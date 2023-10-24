Morning tea in Gingin, followed by lunch at the picturesque Warringah property, owned by Locky and Jane McTaggart, Beermullah, was the perfect day out for Elders Past Employees Association (EPEA) members and partners last Thursday.
The McTaggarts again opened their colourful garden and manicured grounds, the third time in as many years, as EPEA committee members cranked up the barbecues for a lunch under sunny spring skies.
EPEA president Mike Walter welcomed the more than 50 people in attendance and thanked Elders, represented by Muchea and Midland branch manager Michael Sala Tenna and Muchea livestock specialist and auctioneer Graeme Currie, for the company's ongoing support of EPEA events.
"Visiting our client's properties, interacting with them and the family atmosphere were all things we enjoyed at Elders and it's great to be able to continue that spirit in this setting," Mr Walter said.
Warringah cows with calves at foot came to the backyard fence for an inquisitive look, taking several of the attendees back to their days in the Elders livestock department, based in various country towns throughout the State.
Mr McTaggart kept them in livestock mode, putting three cows in the yards and asking them to nominate which was the heaviest and what it weighed.
The winner was the most recent retiree in attendance, Tom Marron, Kallaroo, who worked at Elders for more than 52 years, with runner-up Mal Virgo, Scarborough.
The next EPEA events are its Albany reunion on Friday, November 10 and its annual Christmas function on Monday, December 4.
More information: Phone Rod Scrutton on 9457 8500 or Bob Peake on 0428 103 650.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.