Elders Past Employees catch up in Gingin, Beermullah, on Mc Taggarts property.

By Wendy Gould
October 24 2023 - 8:00pm
Morning tea in Gingin, followed by lunch at the picturesque Warringah property, owned by Locky and Jane McTaggart, Beermullah, was the perfect day out for Elders Past Employees Association (EPEA) members and partners last Thursday.

