International sales support Australian grain prices

By Nathan Cattle, Managing Director, Clear Grain Exchange
October 24 2023 - 6:00pm
The prices of physical wheat traded internationally should provide us some confidence that Australian grain prices do not need to fall to remain competitive into international markets. This is despite the lower levels seen in international wheat futures.
Prices of international grain and recent sales from Australia indicate prices of grain bid to Australian growers should be supported.

