Farm Weekly
Home/News

Monte Verde sale tops at $2000 at Kendenup

By Kyah Peeti
October 25 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the top price $2000 ram is Nutrien Livestock breeding representative Mitchell Crosby (left), Monte Verde stud principals Suzanne and Stan Hall, and buyer David Egerton-Warburton, Frankland River.
With the top price $2000 ram is Nutrien Livestock breeding representative Mitchell Crosby (left), Monte Verde stud principals Suzanne and Stan Hall, and buyer David Egerton-Warburton, Frankland River.

Buyers were welcomed by stylish, soft white wools in the Hall family's offering of quality Poll Merino sires at their final on-property Monte Verde ram sale at Kendenup recently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.